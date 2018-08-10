Digitizing to continue

With a new $280,000 National Endowment for the Humanities grant, the Office of Secretary of State Kim Wyman will break fresh ground in its nationally-recognized project of digitizing historic newspapers.
The grant will enable the Washington State Library’s Washington Digital Newspaper Project to add 100,000 pages of culturally and historically significant newspapers from Asian-American, African-American, and World War II-era publications to its free public archives.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment