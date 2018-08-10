Hearing scheduled

There will be public hearing regarding a proposed amendment to the 2019-2024 six-year transportation plan at 6:30 p.m. August 27 at Sunnyside City Council Chambers at he Law and Justice Center, 401 Homer St.
The public is invited to appear and comment.
