Kids have fun at the Yakima Valley Fair and Rodeo

Photo by Ted Escobar
Kids not involved in the mutton bustin’ competition wait patiently with their steeds for the cornstalk race, a stamped of kids from one side of the arena to the other.
The Yakima Valley Fair and Rodeo, which ends a midnight tomorrow is all for kids, from animal showing to mud football. Wednesday evening, the highlight was kids’ contests at the arena.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment