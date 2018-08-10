Love changes everything

“God is love.” (I John 4:8)

I love this declaration by the disciple John. To me, it gives one a clear idea of what God is.

Love is a powerful thing. It is the most powerful thing there is, and it is not something we can tangibly touch. It is felt, and its effects are seen.

God loved us and showed us His love by sending us His only begotten Son.

Jesus, in turn, was the best example ever seen of love. He loved Gentiles, Jews, Pharisees, sinners, etc.

He embodied love, and it poured forth from him, casting out all forms of errors, sin, sickness, blindness, lameness, ignorance, etc.

He did this by not condemning the person but by casting the evil or error out of them and cautioning them to go and sin no more. In other words, to not again take in the temptations of the devil but to express God and his righteousness.

If each one of us, including the leaders of all nations embodied this love, there would be no dissension, no war, poverty or friction.

And, if we all followed God’s direction to love one another, there would be no fraud or dishonesty.

The Bible gives us the map of dominion in the Ten Commandments. Mary Baker Eddy, the discover of Christian Science, writes in her book Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures, “Thou shall have no other gods before me.” (Exodus xx3).”

The first commandment is my favorite text. It demonstrates Christian Science. It inculcates the tri-unity of God, Spirit, Mind. It signifies that man shall have no other spirit or mind but God, eternal good, and that all men shall have one mind.

The divine principles of the first commandment bases the science of being by which man demonstrates health, holiness and life eternal.

One infinite God, good unifies men and nations, constitutes the brotherhood of man, ends wars, fulfills the scripture: “Love thy neighbor as thyself.” It annihilates pagan and Christian idolatry — whatever is wrong in social, civil, criminal, political and religions codes. It equalizes the sexes, annuls the curse of man and leaves noting that can sin, suffer, be punished or destroyed.”