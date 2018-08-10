Nebraska sports poster company a fraud

Businesses in the Lower Yakima Valley have been solicited by a fraudulent sports poster company.

Sports Media of Omaha, Neb. began soliciting Sunnyside businesses earlier this year.

One of those companies, R and R Body and Paint, did not know Sports Media was not authorized to solicit sponsorships for the Sunnyside High School sports posters. The local company submitted a check in March, and nearly a month later was sent a letter stating money was still owed.

Another letter, notifying the local business owner he owed money was sent last month.

The only business authorized to produce sports posters for Sunnyside, Sunnyside Christian and Mabton high schools is the Daily Sun News.

There are many businesses that are known to solicit sponsorships from businesses via the telephone, but it is important to check with your local athletic director to find out if the business is legitimate.

A phone call from the Daily Sun News to Sports Media resulted in an immediate voicemail response, stating the voicemail was full.

If in doubt, when contacted by an organization outside the Lower Yakima Valley, businesses can contact the local newspaper or athletic director. Do not send money to an unknown business until it has been verified as legitimate, Daily Sun News Interim Publisher Andy McNab said.

“Unfortunately, there are too many businesses out there that do this,” he said of fraudulent sports poster companies.