Officers show they have a funny bone

Sometimes people forget police officers have a sense of humor and see the lighter side of crime.

Facebook pages have provided them an outlet, giving the communities they serve a chance to find their police force is personable.

Prosser Police have two individuals who have posted some more humorous accounts of people misbehaving.

Officers Jerrica Sparks and Mark Cole try to engage the community, sharing incidents in a humorous light.

One of them was responsible for posting the account of a man at Love’s Truck Stop who decided throwing beer cans at patrol cars was okay. The cars were damaged.

“Needless to say, our cars success rate of catching was 0 for 4 and one car sustained some large scratches to the hood,” one of the officers posted.

There was also an account of an individual who walked into the lobby of the Police Department and began throwing chairs around.

The Facebook posting started, “One of our local residents seemed to think that the feng shui in our lobby was off and decided he was going to help us redecorate.”

Sparks said it is about being more down to earth and approachable when she finds a situation can be viewed with humor.

People typically see police as stern and strict. They don’t think officers are personable when the opposite is true, provided there isn’t a criminal act being committed.

“We try to take some of the unusual calls and make them more interesting, so people can see us differently,” Sparks said.

Its about more than a uniform and a cop car, she said.

Although the individuals and incidents highlighted in the funny posts make being a police officer interesting and sometimes challenging, Sparks said officers are still going to protect and serve them when needed.

“We try to pick incidents where there is no irreparable harm that we can lighten up a little,” she said.

A more recent case involved a burglary suspect who was bitten by a chihuahua that thought it was a K9 officer, and “… fulfilled his puppy dreams of being a K9.”

The man in question, apparently believed himself an “officer of the law,” according to the post. “This officer of the law apparently skipped his police training,” the author of the post wrote.

After being booked, the suspect thought he could trade guns with the patrol officer transporting him to the Benton County Jail “… so he could shoot random occupants of vehicles driving along the freeway.”

Sparks said Prosser’s Facebook page is just one of many law enforcement pages. She said Pasco’s is the second most frequented page in the nation because the humor used on that agency’s page is appreciated by the public.

“One of the good things about doing this is Prosser is a good community,” she said, noting the public is good about helping police.

“We do have our problem children,” Sparks said.

With assistance from the public, police are able to keep the peace in town.

“And, then we get to share funny stories on Facebook,” Sparks said.