Police Calls

GRANDVIEW POLICE

AUGUST 9

Parking problem on West Second Street.

Theft on West Third Street.

Animal problem on South Euclid Road.

Residential alarm on Avenue F.

Animal problem on Grandridge Road.

Animal problem on Acoma Drive.

Animal problem on West Second Street.

Wanted person on West Second Street.

Assist resident on Sunset Lane.

Traffic hazard on Grandridge Road at West Second Street.

Parking problem on Division Street at East Second Street.

Welfare check on Grandridge Road.

Assist resident on West Second Street.

Animal problem on Ash Street.

Residential alarm on Olmstead Road.

Domestic disturbance on Highland Road.

Information on Davie Road.

GRANGER POLICE

AUGUST 9

Vehicle fire on Bailey Avenue.

Custodial interview on Mark Avenue.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

AUGUST 9

Assist agency on West Sunnyside Road at Yakima Valley Highway.

Welfare check on Reeves Way.

Warrant service on Homer Street.

Theft on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Administrative duties on Homer Street.

Animal problem on Cemetery Road.

Juvenile problem on Tacoma Avenue.

Warrant service on Homer Street.

Court order served on East Harrison Avenue.

Theft on Saul Road.

Non-injury crash on South Eighth Street at Grant Avenue.

Information on West Edison Avenue.

Burglary on North Sixth Street.

Non-injury crash on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Assist agency on Homer Street.

Hit-and-run crash on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Business alarm on South Sixth Street.

Welfare check on Barnard Boulevard.

Animal problem on South Fourth Street.

Warrant service on Homer Street.

Assist agency on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Assist resident on Homer Street.

Court order served on West Edison Avenue.

Assist agency on Doolittle Avenue.

Assist agency on South Sixth Street at East Avenue.

Assist agency on South First Street.

Assist agency on Yakima Valley Highway.

Assist agency on South Fourth Street.

Noise complaint on South Buena Vista Avenue.

Assist agency on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Assist agency on Southwest Crescent Avenue.

Unsecure premises on East Edison Avenue.

AUGUST 10

Transport on North Front Street.

WAPATO POLICE

AUGUST 9

Burglary on West Elizabeth Street.

Animal problem on South Satus Avenue.

Unwanted guest on West First Street.

Suspicious circumstance on West First Street.

Information on South Simcoe Avenue.

Welfare check on North Harding Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on South Camas Avenue at East Third Street.

Assist agency on Mamachat Lane.

AUGUST 10

Assist agency on East Second Street.

Overdose on West Third Street.

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

AUGUST 9

Welfare check on Highway 97 at West First Street, Wapato.

Abandoned vehicle on Kays Road at state Highway 97, Wapato.

Burglary on state Highway 241, Sunnyside.

Suspicious circumstance on West Wapato Road, Wapato.

Domestic disturbance on Vance Road, Mabton.

Traffic stop on Mountainview Road at Old Prosser Road.

Non-injury crash on West Wapato Road at Lateral B Road, Wapato.

Suspicious circumstance on Main Street, Mabton.

Traffic offense on West Wapato Road, Wapato.

Animal problem on Hoffer Road, Wapato.

Assist agency on Egan Road, Wapato.

Assist agency on West Wapato Road, Wapato.

Suspicious circumstance on Wendell Phillips Road, Sunnyside.

Domestic disturbance on Highland Road, Grandview.

Business alarm on Hornby Road, Sunnyside.

Civil matter on Gap Road, Sunnyside.

Animal problem on Tuttle Road, Grandview.

Court order violation on Southwest Crescent Avenue, Sunnyside.

Assist agency on Mamachat Lane, Wapato.

Suspicious circumstance on Second Avenue, Outlook.

AUGUST 10

Assist resident on Second Avenue, Outlook.

Assist agency on Riggs Road, Wapato.

Driving under the influence on Lateral B Road, Wapato.

Vehicle theft on Kays Road, Wapato.

Residential alarm on Adams Lane, Wapato.

ZILLAH POLICE

AUGUST 9

Animal problem on Fourth Avenue.

Assist resident on South Toppenish Avenue.

AUGUST 10

Assist agency on South Elm Street.