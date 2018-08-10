As of Friday, August 10, 2018
Silvia Zavala, 59, of Toppenish, Wash. died Aug. 8, 2018 in Yakima, Wash.
She was born Feb. 26, 1959.
Services are pending.
Condolences can be sent to the family at www.valleyhillsfh.com.
