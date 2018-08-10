Support the fair this weekend, support those who build it

FROM ACROSS THE DESK

It’s fair time in the Yakima Valley. FFA and 4-H members are all camped out at the Yakima Valley Fair and Rodeo grounds in Grandview.

The young contestants are gathering ribbons and trophies with an eye on any cash prizes being offered. Despite the hot weather, take some time to visit the thousands of exhibits and cheer on the valley’s youth.

Don’t forget to visit the Rotary corn on the cob booth and the firemen’s hamburger stands. Always good eats.

A big shout out to Yakima Valley Dairy Ambassador Kayla Van Wieringen for her presentation of her dairy animal, where she took First in Showing and Fitting. Congratulations to Kayla and all the local kids at the fair.

The Miss Sunnyside Court, including Janessa Frank, Kyla Bunch, Laurissa Ruiz and Trinity Hamil, is busy promoting the community, most recently at the Moxee Hop Festival and the Grandview Chamber of Commerce Parade Thursday night.

They also took time to help out at the annual National Night Out event Tuesday at Central Park. The event gave the young ladies vying for the 2018-19 Miss Sunnyside an opportunity see a court in action. Mark the calendar for the Miss Sunnyside Pageant on September 15.

Many thanks to the crews who are wrapping up the street improvements on Seventh and Eighth Streets. The road blocks will be clearing out of downtown soon.

The work is the tip of work happening around town. The pool, which normally closes before school starts, will be open a week longer for some fun activities, like a movie in the pool, mom and baby swim lessons. Check with the city recreation coordinator Lander Grow for details.

A lot of people are trying to get a few more vacation days in before the end of August, and I am no different.

My daughter and I took a road trip to Crater Lake in Southern Oregon driving into some of the densest smoke-filled air we ever expected to drive through. The air above the lake was clear.

We then traveled from Klamath Falls to Brookings, Ore. for a drive up the 101 to Astoria, Ore. We met gas station cats and visited with across country travelers, and we all enjoyed balmy ocean-cooled breezes.

Glad to be home. Not yet adjusted to the Valley’s Dog-days of 100-plus temperatures. But sure glad to home to my Buddy and my other fur babies.