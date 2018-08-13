Citizen’s academy offered by Sheriff’s Office

The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office is accepting applications for its first-ever Citizen’s Academy.

Interested people will attend a 12-week academy. The academy is a chance for county residents to learn about the criminal justice system and details about how the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office works to keep the county safe.

The academy will consist of 12 classes, beginning Sept. 10. The classes take place on Mondays from 6-8:30 p.m.

There will be one Saturday class (Oct. 13) for mock scenes and firearms demonstrations.

The sessions will cover a wide variety of subjects, including patrol procedures, use of force by law enforcement, investigations, traffic enforcement, dispatch, records functions and the role of the courts in law enforcement.

Instructors will be subject matter experts and will be using interesting methods to teach and showcase the Sheriff’s Office.

The instructors include Sheriff’s Office employees, K9 handlers, Washington State Patrol troopers, drug task force members, Department of Corrections officers, the Yakima County prosecutor and a superior court judge.

A tour of the county jail is scheduled, and there will be an opportunity for participants to go on a ride-along with a deputy.

Applicants must be at least 18 years of age and a criminal background check will be completed. Participants do not have to live in Yakima County, but county residents will have preference if class numbers approach the maximum.

Applications may be picked up at the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, 1822 S. First St. in Yakima, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Deadline for the applications is Aug. 27.

For questions, please contact Mandy Burkett, Administrative Assistant to the Sheriff, at mandy.burkett@co.yakima.wa.us, 509-574-2603.