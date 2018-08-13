Heartlinks looks to future

At a Thursday morning breakfast, staff from Heartlinks Hospice and Palliative Care took the opportunity to share what has been accomplished by the non-profit the past 40 years, as well as share hopes for the future.

Director Ron Jetter told the group of business and community leaders gathered that the local non-profit celebrated its 40th anniversary April 24.

It was founded by Dr. Richard Kirk, Mike Cunningham and Father Roger Williams with help from Bettie Filicetti in 1978.

Established in Sunnyside, Heartlinks — Lower Valley Hospice at the time — was the 26th hospice in the U.S. and the first rural hospice west of the Mississippi.

“It remains a community-based non-profit,” Jetter said.

“We would lose our heart and soul,” he said regarding the idea of allowing the organization to be purchased by a for-profit corporation.

“There are a lot of people who don’t know hospice is 100 percent paid for,” Clinical Director Debra Johnson said.

Hospice provides those who are in the end stages of life with nursing support and symptom management. Registered nurses visit the patients no less than twice a week, she said.

There are social workers who visit with family members, helping them with planning and other support services, Johnson said.

Ultimately, hospice staff are there to provide patients with a sense of dignity and families comfort, she said.

“It is important to ensure patients are as comfortable as possible,” Johnson said.

The organization provided service to just fewer than 400 patients and families last year. She believes the number served in Yakima and Benton counties this year will pass that number.

In addition to hospice, Heartlinks provides both pediatric and adult palliative care.

That is help for caregivers of individuals with illnesses like cancer, Parkinson’s disease, lung diseases, multiple sclerosis, renal failure, heart disease, dementia and Alzheimer’s.

The patients are terminal but haven’t yet reached the final stages of an illness.

“We continue to grow — we continue to serve our communities,” Johnson said.

Growing means adding new services. Development Director Shelby Moore said a Spanish outreach program is being developed to better serve the community.

The organization is also launching its fundraising season in February with a gala at Sunnyside Community Center. The next month will be its first-ever crab feed, Moore said.

In June, Heartlinks is taking over the annual Bottles, Brews and Barbecues event in Prosser, and a prom for seniors is set to take place in Richland.

“There were people who said they’d never had a senior prom,” Moore said, leading to last year’s prom.

At the end of the breakfast, those gathered filled out a questionnaire to provide Heartlinks with ideas of how it might better meet needs of the community.