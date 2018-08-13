Housing developments 11 years in the making

After many hurdles and bumps in the road, two of three Catholic Charities Housing Services projects in Prosser are finished.

Rio de Vida, a 51- unit apartment complex for farmworkers and people in the workforce, and Saint Anthony Terrace, a 61-unit complex for seniors 55 and older, were dedicated at an open house event last Thursday.

Rio de Vida was financed with Low Income Housing Tax Credit equity from the Washington State Housing Finance Commission, a USDA Rural Development loan, a land acquisition loan, as well as private funding. It was developed in partnership with the Office of Rural and Farmworker Housing.

Low Income Housing Tax Credit equity from the Washington State Housing Finance Commission and Housing Trust Fund monies administered by the state’s Department of Commerce funded Saint Anthony Terrace.

Catholic Charities Housing Services also has land set aside between the two new complexes for single family homes.

The organization is responsible for more than 800 affordable housing units constructed throughout the Yakima Valley in recent years, Director Bryan Ketcham said.

The projects in Prosser went through a “long and arduous” process, taking more than a decade from conception to completion, he said.

Many partnerships, though, made the vision a reality.

There were other speakers at the open house, crediting the hard work and dedication of those involved in making the projects possible.

Eric Seibens of the USDA said the projects are unique, combining Rural Development funding with the federal tax credits.

“This is a very innovative and forward-thinking project,” he said.

Each of the new complexes is ecologically friendly, having 50-year roofs, LED lighting, ductless heat pumps, low flow plumbing fixtures and other amenities that reduce the use of energy and other resources.

Following a blessing from Bishop Joseph Tyson and a few extra words from speakers, attendees were able to tour two apartments in each of the projects.