NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
SUNNYSIDE CITY COUNCIL
SUNNYSIDE LAW AND JUSTICE CENTER
401 HOMER STREET
SUNNYSIDE, WASHINGTON
MONDAY, AUGUST 27, 2018
6:30 P.M.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public hearing before the Sunnyside City Council will be held at the above date, time and place to receive comments and recommendations concerning an amendment to the 2019-2024 City’s Six-Year Transportation Improvement Plan. Interested persons are invited to attend and comment.
To request accommodation of special needs, please contact the City Clerk at 509-836-6310 by Wednesday, August 22, 2018.
Certified for publication by:
Jacqueline Renteria, City Clerk
PUBLISH: DAILY SUN NEWS
August 13 and 20, 2018
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment