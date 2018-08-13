NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

SUNNYSIDE CITY COUNCIL

SUNNYSIDE LAW AND JUSTICE CENTER

401 HOMER STREET

SUNNYSIDE, WASHINGTON

MONDAY, AUGUST 27, 2018

6:30 P.M.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public hearing before the Sunnyside City Council will be held at the above date, time and place to receive comments and recommendations concerning an amendment to the 2019-2024 City’s Six-Year Transportation Improvement Plan. Interested persons are invited to attend and comment.

To request accommodation of special needs, please contact the City Clerk at 509-836-6310 by Wednesday, August 22, 2018.

Certified for publication by:

Jacqueline Renteria, City Clerk

PUBLISH: DAILY SUN NEWS

August 13 and 20, 2018