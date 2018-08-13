One tough hombre

Photo by Ted Escobar
Hard-working Oscar Hernandez, 83, of Sunnyside was out with his tractor Saturday doing weed control in the area between the Arco gas station and the Grand Cinema. He was happy to be back at work after taking 10 days to recuperate from a medical challenge. “My dad taught me how to work, and I love working,” he said.
