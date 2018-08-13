School boards, councils to meet

There will be meetings of the Grandview City Council, Prosser City Council, Prosser School Board and Grandview School Board tomorrow.

Grandview School Board will gather at 5 p.m. at school district administration office. The Prosser School Board will convene at 7 p.m. at Keene-River Elementary School.

Prosser City Council will meet at 7 p.m. at Council Chambers at 601 7th St., and Grandview City Council will sit down at 5:30 p.m. at Council Chambers at 207 W. 2nd St.

Grandview Council, which canceled its regular meeting last week for a lack of agenda items, called for a special meeting tomorrow to review Ordinance 2018-11, which amends the city budget to pay for a special lighting project with grant funds, and Ordinance 2018-34, which would authorize Mayor Norm Childress to sign the street lighting agreement.

Grandview was selected in February as one of three cities in the Washington Transportation Improvement Board’s Relight Washington Grant Program at $271,820. The aim is to reduce the city’s lighting costs in half by changing all street lighting to LED. Ordinance 2018-11 gave Childress authority to sign the agreement with the TIB.

Now it’s time for the mayors of the three cities to sign the agreement with Pacific Power simultaneously so that Pacific can make one order for the LED fixtures.

The Grandview School Board meeting has only one action item on the agenda, and that is the scheduling of school board meeting for the 2018-19 school year. There are several spending items, hirings and resignations on the consent agenda.

Prosser City Council’s active agenda is light, but the single item could take some time to hammer out. Council will prioritize budget needs for 2019 off a needs list prepared by staff.

Prosser School Board will have a long active agenda. Some of those are the drug testing and education program, contract ratification with the Prosser Education Association and the unemployment compensation risk-sharing insurance pool.