SUNNYSIDE SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 201

NOTICE OF BUDGET HEARING

2017-2018 GENERAL FUND BUDGET EXTENSION

Sunnyside School District No. 201 Board of Directors hereby announces that the District has completed it General Fund budget extension for the 2017-18 fiscal year. A hearing will be held during the regular meeting of the Board on Monday August 27, 2018 at 6:30 p.m. for the purpose of fixing and adopting the proposed General Fund budget extension. The hearing will be held at the Board Room located at 810 E. Custer Ave, Sunnyside Washington. Any person may appear at the hearing and be heard for or against any part of the General Fund budget extension. Copies of the budget extension will be available for review at the scheduled board meeting.

Publish Dates: August 13 and 20, 2018

PUBLISH: DAILY SUN NEWS

August 13 and 20, 2018