NOTICE OF MEETING TO ADOPT 2018-2019 BUDGET AND CONDUCT PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE is hereby given, pursuant to RCW 28A.505.050 and RCW 28A.505.060, that the Board of Directors of Sunnyside School District No. 201, Yakima County, Washington will hold a regular meeting on August 27, 2018, commencing at 7:00 p.m. in the Board Room located at 810 E. Custer Ave, Sunnyside Washington. The meeting is called for the purpose of fixing and adopting the budget of the District for the ensuing 2018-19 fiscal year.

A hearing will be held prior to the regular board meeting on August 27th at 6:30 p.m. for the purpose of receiving comments from the public on the 2018-19 budget. Any person may appear at the hearing and be heard for or against any part of the 2018-19 budget, the four year budget plan, or any proposed changes to uses of enrichment funding under RCW 28A.505.240 (Educational programs and operation levy). Upon conclusion of the hearing the Board shall fix and determine the appropriation from each fund contained in the 2018-19 budget and shall, by resolution, adopt the 2018-19 budget, the four year budget plan summary, and the four year enrollment projection. 2018-19 budget information is available on the District website www.sunnysideschools.org or may be obtained by contacting the Secretary to the Board at 509-836-8700.

SUNNYSIDE SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 201 YAKIMA COUNTY, WASHINGTON

Kevin McKay

Superintendent and Secretary to the Board of Directors

Publish Dates: August 13 and 20, 2018

August 13 and 20, 2018