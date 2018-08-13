In the superior court of the State of Washington for the county of Yakima

No. 18-2-02566-39

THE BLOXOM COMPANY, L.L.C.,

Plaintiff,

vs.

MOXEE COMPANY; SARA A. BROWN aka SARA A. GOLDSMITH and CHARLES H. WALKER, the only known heirs to Bessie P. Marsh; and all other persons or parties unknown claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described in the complaint herein,

Defendants.

To the said Moxee Company, Sara A. Brown aka Sara A. Goldsmith and Charles H. Walker and all other persons or parties unknown claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the below described property:

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after August 10, 2018, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the Plaintiff., and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for plaintiff The Bloxom Company, L.L.C. at her office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. The basis for the complaint is to quiet title to the following described Yakima County, Washington, real property:

That portion of the Northeast 1/4 of the Northwest 1/4 of the Northeast 1/4 of Section 27, Township 13 North, Range 19 E.W.M. lying East of the Selah-Moxee Canal and North of the following de-scribed parcel:

That portion of the Northwest 1/4 of the Northeast 1/4 of Section 27, Township 13 North, Range 19, E.W.M., described as follows:

Beginning at a point 13 feet West and 18 feet South of the Northeast corner of said subdivision;

thence South parallel with the East line of said subdivision, to a point 261.55 feet North of the South line of said subdivision;

thence West parallel with the South line of said subdivision, 270.5 feet to a point in the East line of the Tract of land conveyed to F. R. Slavin by deed recorded in Volume 228 of Deeds, under Auditor's File No. 298398; thence North along the East line of said Slavin Tract 1003.45 feet more or less, to the South line of the right of way of the Selah & Moxee Canal; thence along said Canal North 37°55' East 50 feet;

thence South 89°40' East 240 feet, more or less, to the point of be-ginning;

EXCEPT that portion conveyed to Yakma County for road, recorded under Auditor's File No. 1709814.

Situated in Yakima County, State of Washington.

Dated August 10, 2018

Charissa A. Johnston

Plaintiff's Attorney.

120 N. Naches Avenue

Yakima, WA 98901

PUBLISH: DAILY SUN NEWS

August 13, 20, 27, September 3, 10 and 17, 2018