Yakima Valley wraps up another fair week

The sun finally gave in on Saturday, and the people finally came out — to the Yakima Valley Fair and Rodeo.

“It was a much better crowd (than the first three days), said Jake VanPelt, a member of the Fair Foundation Board and shuttle driver extraordinaire.

This year’s Fair and Rodeo were set upon by what may turn out to be the hottest heat wave of the year. The temperatures every day except Saturday were higher than 100 degrees.

“Actually it was cooler Friday night, and there was almost a full house for the rodeo,” VanPelt said. “Saturday was nearly a full house again. Saturday we had the best daytown crowd of the week.

Folks who turned out for the final day were treated to a fabulous car show, brightly filled exhibition halls and, of course, fair food at the food court.

“I hope we don’t have this weather again next year,” VanPelt said. “It discouraged a lot of people.”