Joshua Cristian Owens, 15, of Toppenish, Wash. died Aug. 13, 2018 in Yakima, Wash.
He was born July 29, 2003 in Toppenish, Wash.
There will be a dressing Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, at 10 a.m. at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Wapato, Wash. with overnight services to follow at the Wapato Longhouse. Burial at the Union Gap Cemetery will follow at 6 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018.
Condolences can be sent to the family at www.valleyhillsfh.com.
