Annual health fair tomorrow

A free festival and health fair takes place tomorrow, Aug. 16, at Neighborhood Health in Sunnyside in honor of National Health Center Week.

From 1-4 p.m. in the clinic parking lot at 617 Scoon Road, an estimated 25 non-profit organizations will take part in providing kids’ activities, along with sno-cones, popcorn, hot dogs and a backpack giveaway for children under 12.

Health screenings like blood pressure checks will be available, as well as tours of the modern clinic.

Help with health insurance will also be available.

Music will be provided by La Maquina through a remote broadcast on site.

National Health Center Week celebrates Community Health Centers across the country like Yakima Neighborhood Health Services, which last year served 148,500 people with medical, dental and related health care needs.

This year’s theme is Health Centers: America’s Health Care Super Heroes.