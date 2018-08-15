Car show set for Sept. 15

Historic Downtown Prosser Association will be hosting its fourth annual Car and Motorcycle Show Sept. 15.
The 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. show will be downtown, on Sixth Street and Meade Avenue.
There will be classic cars, raffles, door prizes, a poker walk, awards and more.
A free showing of The Love Bug (1968) will take place at the Princess Theatre starting at 11 a.m.
For more information or to enter, email historicdowntownprosser@gmail.com or call 509-786-2399.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment