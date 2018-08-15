Car show set for Sept. 15

Historic Downtown Prosser Association will be hosting its fourth annual Car and Motorcycle Show Sept. 15.



The 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. show will be downtown, on Sixth Street and Meade Avenue.

There will be classic cars, raffles, door prizes, a poker walk, awards and more.

A free showing of The Love Bug (1968) will take place at the Princess Theatre starting at 11 a.m.

For more information or to enter, email historicdowntownprosser@gmail.com or call 509-786-2399.