Dog show on tap Sept. 28

The Richland Kennel Club hosts its 114th and 115th Annual American Kennel Club Obedience Trial, Rally Trial and Conformation Events during the Fall Dog Show at Columbia Park on the weekend of Sept. 28-30.

The club is partnered with the Columbia Basin Dog Training Club and the Cardigan Welsh Corgi Club of America to host the Tri-Cities Cluster Fall Dog Show and will have more than 1,000 AKC registered dogs per day being exhibited.

The event also includes several health clinics (heart, eyes, DNA, etc.) for genetic screening and to obtain certification.

Admission is free, and vendors will be on site selling concessions including pet related merchandise and memorabilia.

The Richland Kennel Club was started in 1945 and is one of the original member clubs of the American Kennel Club (the 28th member club).