Events planned before school

SUNNYSIDE — Sunnyside High School is welcoming students before the start of school with a series of events.
Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 20-21, there will be Grizzly academy from 8 a.m. to noon in the auditorium. The academy is for incoming freshmen.
Link Crew training for older students is 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and on Thursday, Aug. 22-23, in the main gym.
Friday, Aug. 24, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. is freshman orientation in the main gym. Lunch will be provided, as will preliminary schedules. There will also be several activities throughout the day.
Leadership camp takes place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. this week in preparation for the start of school.
