Gospel jamboree is Sunday

The Jason Beckmann Family will be featured at the Aug. 19 Gospel Jamboree at Anchor Point Church.

The new location at is at 609 Bonnieview Road in Grandview.

The family was last month’s featured group, having inspired many.

The jamboree begins at 2 p.m. and is open to any Christian musician wishing to take part.

For more information, call 509-838-4578.