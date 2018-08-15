Jesse Alcala of Pasco, Wash. died Aug. 13, 2018 in Pasco, Wash. at the age of 59.
He was born Nov. 25, 1958 in Toppenish, Wash.
Funeral Service will be Saturday, August 18, 2018, at 10 a.m. at the Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside, Wash. Burial will follow with Military Honors at the Zillah Cemetery.
Those wishing to sign Jesse’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com. Smith Funeral Home in care of arrangements
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment