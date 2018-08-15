Jesse Alcala of Pasco, Wash. died Aug. 13, 2018 in Pasco, Wash. at the age of 59.

He was born Nov. 25, 1958 in Toppenish, Wash.

Funeral Service will be Saturday, August 18, 2018, at 10 a.m. at the Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside, Wash. Burial will follow with Military Honors at the Zillah Cemetery.

Those wishing to sign Jesse’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com. Smith Funeral Home in care of arrangements