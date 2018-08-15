Land use hearings Thursday in Granger

DAILY SUN NEWS EDITORIAL

At 5:30 p.m. at Granger City Hall, Thursday, August 16, the City of Granger will set aside two hours for two hearings on land use.

The first hearing will deal with a conditional use permit application from Shane Stonemetz. He wants to the turn the sheep yards along E Street into the Spartan Sports Complex, a private business.

The second hearing, at 6:30 p.m. will deal with a request for rezone by former resident Rose Parker. She plans to sell her Cherry Hill property to Yakima Housing Authority to build H2A farm worker housing.

Parker and the housing authority have already built one such complex on the same hill. The project has become controversial, and a crowd is expected.

It would be a good idea for Granger residents to attend and, at least learn about processes employed in land use decisions.