Linda S. Winfree of Sunnyside, Wash. passed away in Portland, Ore. on Aug. 2, 2018 at the age of 74 from glioblastoma cancer.



Linda was born June 24, 1944 in Odessa, Texas to Jodie and Edith Van Buren.

She was raised in Harrah, Okla., was a graduate of Oklahoma State University, and taught school in Oklahoma and New Mexico.



In Sunnyside, she was a legal assistant with Hart & Winfree and Halverson Northwest Law Group, P.C.

Linda is survived by her husband, Stephen R. Winfree of Sunnyside, son Stephen Ryan (Sandy) Winfree and granddaughter Eleanor of Portland, Ore., and son Michael M. (Marianna) Winfree of Juneau, Alaska. She is also survived by her brother Jimmy Van Buren of Carter, Okla. and nephew Jon (Trina) Van Buren of Carter, Okla. and niece Lee Ellen (Keith) Longman, of Colorado Springs, Colo. Linda loved her family, and all will miss her care and the cards and notes she would send.

Linda was a voracious reader of all kinds of books, but her favorite author was Hemingway. The writings of Hemingway and his contemporaries in the “lost generation” inspired her to travel to Paris to see firsthand what was written by and about Hemingway. She loved history, jazz, the blues (especially the Chicago and Mississippi Delta blues musicians) and baking pies. She will be missed by fellow trivia buffs, and by lovers of cherry/rhubarb/mincemeat pies.

Memorial Services will be Friday, Aug. 17, 2018 at 11 a.m. at the Sunnyside Presbyterian Church, Sunnyside, Wash.

It is suggested that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Heartlinks Hospice or to the Sunnyside Presbyterian Church.

Those wishing to sign Linda’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com. Smith Funeral Home in care of arrangements.