Melinda Marie Hunt, 38, of Wapato, Wash. died Aug. 14, 2018 in Yakima, Wash.

She was born in Toppenish, Wash. on May 13, 1980.

There will be a dressing Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, at 11 a.m. at the Toppenish Longhouse with overnight services to follow. Burial at Winnier Cemetery in Toppenish, Wash. on Thursday, Aug. 16.

Condolences can be sent to the family at www.valleyhillsfh.com.