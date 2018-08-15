Miss Sunnyside Candidate | Bianca Gutierrez

Growing up in Sunnyside, Bianca Gutierrez has many fond childhood memories of her community.

“It’s a place in my heart,” the 15-year-old 2018-19 Miss Sunnyside hopeful said.

That’s why Gutierrez, the oldest of three children born to Lorena and Alberto Gutierrez, is competing for the title.

She wants to represent her community, serving as an example to others. She wants to share her pride in the community with those living elsewhere.

Gutierrez comes across as soft-spoken, but she is someone who likes to prove she’s a tough little cookie, whether taking part in Drama Club or stepping into the ring as a boxer for Dungeon Boxing Club.

If selected to serve as the next Miss Sunnyside, Gutierrez wants to organize a color run for people of all ages.

“I want families to engage with one another, and create fun memories,” she said.

If she’s able to organize the run as her community service project, Gutierrez said the money raised would benefit the American Cancer Society.

Although she believes any of the candidates would serve the community well, Gutierrez said she is a good candidate “… because I’m kind of the type of person who likes to be out there, just nailing it.”

Gutierrez is one of 10 candidates who will take to the Sunnyside High School auditorium stage at 7 p.m. Sept. 15 in the Miss Sunnyside Pageant.