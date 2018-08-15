New royalty titles

10-year-old Audrina Campos, left, of Sunnyside was named 2018-2019 Regal Majesty National Jr. High Point winner. Audrina also won best smile, best theme wear, best runway model and most ad sales in Seaside, Ore. While serving her new role for a year, she will work on her community service platform: seatbelt safety. Brianna Garza, also of Sunnyside, was honored with the Regal Majesty National Lifetime Ambassador title.