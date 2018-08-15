Police investigating three weekend shootings One boy dies as result of injuries

A teenager has died as a result of gunshot wounds suffered Sunday.

Joshua Cristian Owen, 15, succumbed to his injuries Monday.

Toppenish Police are looking for a 2007 Jeep Commander believed to be connected to at least one of three shootings that occurred Saturday and Sunday.

The license plate number of the vehicle is BHA2211, and the Commander is white, police said.

The shooting that resulted in Owen’s death was reported shortly before midnight in the 100 block of North A Street.

Owen died just after 1:30 a.m.

The Toppenish Police Department turned the investigation into Owen’s death over to the FBI because Owen was a member of the Yakama Nation.

However, Toppenish Police are investigating the shooting of another 15-year-old boy reported just before 8 p.m. Saturday.

Officers followed a speeding vehicle from East Toppenish Avenue and RR Park to the hospital, police said.

The teen was suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, and was later transported to a hospital in Yakima, police said.

Witnesses said the teen was shot in the area of North E Street and Zillah Avenue.

At about 9:30 p.m., an officer in the area of North Beech and Chehalis Avenue heard another round of gunshots, police said.

The Police Department received a call from the hospital as the officer was responding to the area where he heard the gunshots.

Hospital staff said a 27-year-old male was being treated for gunshot wounds. He was also transported to a Yakima hospital.

Both shootings are still under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the Commander or either shooting incident is urged to call the Police Department at 509-865-4355.