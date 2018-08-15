Police seek whereabouts of shooting suspect

TOPPENISH — The Toppenish Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating David Hernandez, 22.
A warrant for his arrest was granted in Yakima County Superior Court to-day, Aug. 15, for his role in the Aug. 11 shooting that resulted in the injury of a 15-year-old boy.
The incident at Zillah Avenue and North E Street is still under investigation, but Hernandez is charged with five counts of first-degree assault.
He is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information is urged to call police at 509-865-4355 or Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980.
