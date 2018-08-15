Robert L. Say Jr., 78, of Grandview, Wash. died Aug. 11, 2018 in Sunnyside, Wash.

He was born in Seattle, Wash. on Oct. 25, 1939.

At the family’s request, no formal services will be held.

Those wishing to sign Robert’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

Smith Funeral Homes in care of arrangements.