Arelyne Maytum Steinbecker

Arelyne Maytum Steinbacher passed away July 28, 2018, in Sequim at age 94.

Arelyne was born Jan. 3, 1924 in Sewal, Iowa. She was the elder daughter of Doran and Celeste Maytum.

The family moved to Sunnyside, where Arleyne graduated from high school. Arleyne and young sister Shannon returned to Sunnyside each summer for Pioneer Picnic until both were in their 80s.

Arelyne married Orchardist Joseph Steinbacher in 1946. The couple lived near Wapato until 1966 and then in Brewster until they retired.

Arelyne was preceded in death by husband Joseph and son Eric.

She is survived by son David and his wife Mikal of Everett; by daughter Shannon and her husband David Luebke of Port Angeles; by one grandson, four granddaughters, one great grandson and two great granddaughters.