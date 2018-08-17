Be sure to vaccinate

With the start of the school year just around the corner, and recognizing National Immunization Awareness Month, Yakima Valley Farmworkers Clinic is reminding parents it’s important to vaccinate your children.

There are immunizations for 14 serious and potentially deadly diseases that are important for children, ages 2 and younger.

For older children, it is recommended that all immunizations are up-to-date for their health, as well as the health of their schoolmates.

Vaccination is safe and effective, protects others and can save families time and money.

“Children who don’t receive recommended vaccines are at risk of getting the disease or illness and of having a severe case,” Senior Director of the clinic Lori Kelley said.

“Every dose of every vaccine is important,” she said.