Carolyn Patterson

DEATH NOTICE

As of Friday, August 17, 2018

Carolyn Patterson of Harrah, Wash. died at the age of 71 in Harrah, Wash. on Aug. 15, 2018.

She was born Oct. 8, 1946 in Hamilton, Mont.

Condolences may be sent to www.valleyhillsfh.com.

