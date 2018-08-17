Community enjoys ‘Night Out’ together

A week after Sunnyside’s National Night Out Against Crime, Grandview had one too.

The evening at West Side Park provided via a partnership between the City of Grandview and the Grandview School District, provided community members a chance to enjoy the company of friends, family and neighbors, as well as others they may not otherwise know.

Children frolicked in the water as firefighters ran the tender truck, cheerleaders performed dance routines and handed out balloons, school administrators and board members served up hot dogs and a variety of organizations set up informational booths.

Additionally, those enjoying the activities were able to speak and interact with police officers and firefighters intent on keeping the community safe.