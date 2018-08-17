Don’t defend yourself if you’re not guilty

If you’ve been following the news, you know that today a predicted 300 newspapers across this country will write editorials claiming there is no fake news (blame Trump) and that journalists don’t operate as an organized group.

That’s right. There are no unions for journalists. That’s right, there are no organized efforts, except for National Day of Editorials. Hilarious.

Reportedly, the Boston Globe started this. How do we know that isn’t fake news? We received numerous e-mails from numerous newspapers encouraging us to participate in this not-organized event.

This fake news thing has become like a shell game. You watch the shells (papers, networks) moving around the table as you seek truth. At least, that’s what journalists believe.

What they are missing is that most readers and TV watchers know the truth already. There is a lot of fake news — misleading headlines, sleight-of-hand writing — always has been and always will be.

The only reason to defend yourself against the fake news charge is if you are a practitioner.

Besides, you knew when you started this work that nobody believes any reporter — in print or on TV — 100 percent. To some people we’ve always been fake news.

Oh, by the way, thousands of newspapers won’t be writing those editorials. We still believe in the free (from each other) press.