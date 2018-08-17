Leona G. Graham, a lifetime resident of Sunnyside, Wash., died Aug. 14, 2018 at the age of 77 in Seattle, Wash.
She was born Feb. 26, 1941 in Sunnyside.
Celebration of Life Service will be Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, at 3 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, Wash.
Those wishing to sign Leona’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home in care of arrangements.
