Nature night at the arboretum

Yakima Area Arboretum is hosting a special night for children to learn about the environment.
The Nature Night Before School Bash gives kids a chance to make new friends while learning about the world around them with science-based activities, arts and crafts, and movies.
It takes place 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, at the Jewett Interpretive Center, 1401 Arboretum Drive, Yakima.
For more information, visit ahtrees.org.
