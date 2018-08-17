Nature night at the arboretum

Yakima Area Arboretum is hosting a special night for children to learn about the environment.

The Nature Night Before School Bash gives kids a chance to make new friends while learning about the world around them with science-based activities, arts and crafts, and movies.

It takes place 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, at the Jewett Interpretive Center, 1401 Arboretum Drive, Yakima.

For more information, visit ahtrees.org.