Preparing for return to the gridiron

Football players throughout the state, including this year’s Grizzlies football team, started practice for the coming season this past Wednesday. Due to air quality conditions, the Sunnyside High School players took practice indoors. At left, Gabriel Oswalt works on receiving drills, catching a ball thrown from behind him by Coach John Lobbestael.
