Second chance for Mabton celebration

Everyone is invited to Mabton Summer Bash set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 25 in Feezell Park to continue celebrating Mabton Community Day, which Mother Nature blew out of the Park in June.

The June 19 bright morning sunshine put a giant spotlight on one of the biggest community day parades in the town’s recent history. Six community royalty floats carried dancing queens and princesses, and more than 40 dancing horses pranced and danced to the delight of families along the parade route.

When the big afternoon wind and rain storm blew into the park at about 1:30 p.m., it sent shelters, chairs and vendor supplies tumbling across the park and festival goers and vendors scrambling to collect their belongings and find shelter.

By 2:15 p.m. the park was empty; Mabton’s annual celebration was closed prematurely.

Greater Mabton Association, which organizes the annual event, decided the community deserved a second chance to have its traditional celebration and vendors deserved a second chance as well.

The association invited the June 19 vendors to return free of charge for a chance to sell their food and other goods and collect the profits blown away by the June wind storm.

Posters and social media messages are urging Mabton families to join in the second chance for a community festival.

Designed as an end of summer celebration, the Mabton Summer Bash features a car, truck and bike show and competition; a silent auction (actually begun in June); a variety of food, craft and other vendor booths; and a free Slip and Slide for youngsters who like to get wet.

DJ Jammin Joe is providing the music.

Cars, trucks and bikes can be registered on Saturday, Aug. 25, for $5 starting at 11 a.m. Judging of entries begins at 2 p.m. Trophies will be awarded at 3 p.m.

The car show will be staged on Main Street between B and Washington streets. That section of Main Street is adjacent to Feezell Park and will be closed to traffic from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For details on the car show or to pre-register, contact Mark Gourneau at markgourneau1963@gmail.com.

For more information on vendor applications for Mabton Summer Bash, contact Gaye Vandermyn, 509-314-1389, gaye1@charter.net.