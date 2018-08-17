Shines graduates basic training

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Sydney M. Shines graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Shines is the daughter of Lyn Cox of Yakima, Wash., and Kelly Shines of Richland, Wash., and sister of Whitney Shines and Johnathan Shines of Puyallup, Wash. She is the niece of Sunnyside High School counselor Terry Shines.

She graduated from Bethel High School, Spanaway, Wash. in 2013.