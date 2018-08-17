Things are happening in Sunnyside

FROM ACROSS THE DESK

We had a great time at the Yakima Valley Fair awards ceremonies. Watching all of the Lower Valley youth exhibitors accept their awards was a treat.

The surprise of the afternoon came at the end of the ceremony when Kyle Southwick of Sunnyside decided to honor his girlfriend with a very public proposal of marriage. He enlisted the couple’s combined children to ask the question, spelled out on the back of their t-shirts to which Jennifer Rand, also of Sunnyside, naturally said “yes.”

Southwick met Rand at the Yakima Valley Fair and Rodeo in Grandview a few years ago and knew it would be the perfect place to propose.

No word when the couple will wed, but “…Kyle did the proposal just right. I was surprised and very happy,” said Rand.

A shout-out to Little Miss Sunnyside, who with her family traveled to Seaside, Ore., during the past weekend to compete in a Regal Majesty Pageant.

The daughter of Ray and Amy Campos of Sunnyside was excited to represent her community and brought home lots of trophies, banners and awards for her time.



She collected the highest points in interview, beauty introduction and fun fashion. She also came home with the title for most ad sales and the best smile, best theme wear and best runway model. In all, she came away with five crowns, two sashes, plaques and tons of prizes.

Audrina is always a shiny star when on stage. Congratulations.

More weekend activities took place.

Sunnyside’s own monument builder and promoter of the Jerry Taylor Veterans Plaza, Greg Schlieve, enjoyed a special party Saturday at the local VFW Hall.

His sisters, Linda Williams and Julie Morris of Prosser, gathered all his family and friends for a special party to pay homage to all of his outstanding work for the veterans in the community and beyond.

“We are very proud of him,” Williams said. “We just wanted him to know for sure that we are.”



The 2018 National Night Out organizers deserve a huge thank you for all their work on the party at Central Park.

Sunnyside Police Chief Al Escalera gave kudos to patrol officer Erica Rollinger. She received high praise for her organizational efforts during Monday night’s city council meeting, praise echoed by the council.

Also, at the City Council meeting long-time City Municipal Court Clerk Debbie Mendoza is leaving her side of the bench after serving the court for 32 years.

Mendoza has served as clerk for longtime city court Judge Steven Michels during her entire tenure. She is looking forward to traveling and the birth of her first grandchild later this month. Thank you for your service to the city Debbie.

Apologies to Sunnyside public school students — you don’t have to go to school until Aug 29.

My mistake, but teachers go back to work on Aug. 20.

Thanks Sunnyside Schools Communication Director Jessica Morgan.

The municipal swimming pool closed this past week, due to unhealthy air conditions because of smoke in the air.

Swimming season may not be completely over, if the smoke clears. The pool might be open the last week of the month for some special class, but that all depends on the weather.