As of Friday, August 17, 2018
Thomas William Mosqueda, 65, of Goldendale, Wash. died Aug. 16, 2018 in Toppenish, Wash.
He was born Aug. 9, 1953 in Sweet Home, Ore.
Condolences can be sent to www.valleyhillsfh.com.
