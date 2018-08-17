Unity forum set for Aug. 23

A partnership between the Sunnyside Police Department, Nuestra Casa, the Latino Community Fund, Sunnyside School District and League of Educated Voters leads to a forum for the community.

Thursday, Aug. 23, the organization is hosting the 6:30-8:30 forum at the Sunnyside Community Center, 1521 S. First St. in an effort to engage people in discussion.

There will be round table discussions about public safety, immigration concerns, social education, the census and the environment.

The goal is to get people working together, understanding the needs of the community to emphasize unity.