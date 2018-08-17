Vets ticked, set conference

A group of Washington State veterans, joined by Washington State Republican Party Chairman Caleb Heimlich, will hold a press conference at the Auburn Library at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 17, to address the recent comments from congressional candidate Kim Schrier.

After veterans called on Schrier to apologize for comparing her campaign to fighting in World War 2 and the civil rights movement, she doubled down, again comparing her campaign to World War 2.

“Our representatives in Congress need to work together to solve problems, but Kim Schrier insists on these far-left, divisive tactics aimed to appease the Seattle-style base who supports her,” said Caleb Heimlich, State Republican Party Chairman.