A week-long leadership experience for some youth

For the past week, it’s been back to school for a small group of Sunnyside High School students.

The student leaders have been hard at work in the classrooms and all about campus, not hitting the books like they will be doing beginning Aug. 29.

No. These students have committed themselves to a role of leadership, which means a week in leadership camp.

Leadership teacher Tina Peabody said some of the students are members of the school’s leadership class, others are ASB and class officers, while another few “… just want to make a difference.”

The students have been creating posters to decorate the hallways, finding out what direction the administrators want, sharing ideas and finding out how they can better serve their schoolmates and the school.

“They learned about the one-to-one mentorship program, which is a partnership with Children’s Village,” Peabody said.

That program gives the students an opportunity to work with children with special needs, she said.

The student leaders also have been working on core values, getting the campus readied for the first day of school, helping with various tasks and preparing for two days next week — Grizzly Academy and Link Crew.

“It’s also an opportunity for the leadership and officers to become more familiar with one another,” Peabody said.

They are getting the groundwork started in planning homecoming week, filing, delivering supplies to classrooms, setting up registration tables for Grizzly Academy and making class posters for the first day assembly, she said.

It all requires teamwork, and the bonds developed through the process will assist the students in planning and working together throughout the year.

The core values the students are working on include: Perseverance, Ownership, We Before Me, Excelling and Respect (POWER), Peabody said.

The students are being asked to reflect on each of those values and define what they look like, she said.

Not only does the week of camp help the students, but it also assists staff as everyone prepares for the start of school.