Crash near Valley View

Photo by Ted Escobar
Friday, at about 4:30 p.m., a Chevrolet Suburban slammed into a brick wall on the west side of South First Street near Valley View Market. There were no details from Sunnyside Police late Sunday, but it appeared no one was seriously injured.
